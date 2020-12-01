Nancy (McGee) Golden, 78, of Kingston, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on November 27, 2020. Nancy was born in Charlestown on March 3, 1942, daughter of the late Francis and Edith McGee. She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Robert A. Golden, her daughter Stacey (Golden) Lesher and her husband Michael of Scituate, her son Daniel (Chris), and his fianc, Beckie, of Pembroke. Loving Nana to her grandchildren, Andrew, Anya, Stephen, Jimmy, and Christian. She is the cherished sister of Michael McGee of Dorchester, and Karen (McGee) Dearth of Moultenboro New Hampshire, and was predeceased by her brothers Frank, Paul, Richard, David, Kevin, and her sisters, Patricia and Edith. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St, Kingston on Wednesday, December 2, from 10:00 to 12:00PM. A graveside service will directly follow at Saint Joseph cemetery, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's name can be made to Visiting Nurse of the South Shore.



