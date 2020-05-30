Nancy J. (Baker) Monahan, age 89, of Hingham and formerly of Weymouth passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Nancy was born in Clinton, where she also attended elementary school. Her family moved to Dorchester when Nancy was nine years old and settled near St. Marks Parish. Nancy married her husband, Daniel, in 1951. They started a family together in Dorchester then settled in Weymouth in 1961. Nancy started "Monahan's Marine" soon after moving to Weymouth and quickly became a staple in the Weymouth community due to her fair and honest business demeanor. She proudly owned and operated the store for over 50 years, cultivating relationships with her regular and new customers alike. Nancy loved nothing more than fishing and spending time with her family. Her and her family have many fond memories of weekend trips to Truro and Nauset Beach. Nancy was a longtime member of the MA Beach Buggy Association (MBBA) among other organizations. Nancy was predeceased by the love of her life, Daniel Monahan in 1995. She is survived by her loving children Peter Monahan and his wife Peggy Sullivan of Weymouth, Richard Monahan and his wife Pippa of Royalston, Nancy Eastman and her husband Wally of Charlton, and Julie Carlson and her husband Eric of Marshfield, her cherished grandchildren Mark, Angela, Brian, Miranda, Amelia, Amy, and Eric. Nancy is also survived by six great-grandchildren and is the sister of Carolyn Ahearn, William Provost, and the late Robert Baker and Sharon Jarvie. Nancy was also predeceased by her second husband of eighteen years Dexter Harris. Funeral arrangements for Nancy are in the care of C. C. shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Mass Audubons Coastal Water Bird Program at 208 South Great Rd. Lincoln, MA 01773. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 30, 2020.