Nancy Jean Schuchard from Corte Madera, Calif., formerly of Hingham, Mass., passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at a specialty rehabilitation hospital in Kensington, Calif. Nancy was recovering from a surgery she had undergone in January. Nancy was born April 30, 1955, the daughter of Walter F. Schuchard and Margaret Lynch Schuchard. She was the youngest of six children. Nancy graduated from Hingham High School and Nasson College in Springvale, Maine. She spent 9 months studying in Florence, Italy. After graduation she took to a life at sea as a navigator before the advent of satellite navigation. She lived in St. John, USVI and Sausalito, Calif. Nancy's greatest passion was for sailing and she spent most of her life working and living on boats. She spent her youth sailing out from Hingham Yacht Club and in her later years she labored as a wood worker maintaining and repairing bright work on yachts. Because of her devotion to the sea and the free-spirited, adventurous life she lived, she was fondly known as "Pirate Nancy" to her nieces, nephews and their children. Nancy is survived by four brothers, Walter F. Schuchard Jr. and his wife Patricia of Marshfield, Mass., Peter E. Schuchard and his wife Nancy of Venice, Fla., Robert C. Schuchard and his wife Jacqueline of Ashburnham, Mass., and David B. Schuchard and his partner Matthew Lynch of Union, Maine. Her family is eternally grateful for the undying support and devotion of her longtime friend and partner, Kevin O'Donnell, and her dear friend, Suzi Olson, who were both committed to her care throughout her journey. She leaves behind her beloved friend and confidant, Emmet, who shared many an adventure beside her as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Walter F. Schuchard, Margaret Lynch Schuchard, and her sister, Margaret Ann "Peggy" Soltesz of Cohasset, Mass. She will be deeply missed and will sail on in the hearts of all that knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . A celebration of her life will be set at a later.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 12, 2020