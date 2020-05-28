|
Nancy L. (Spearin) Ebbs, of Brockton, formerly of Randolph, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 77. Born in Brockton, to the late George F. and Juanita (Cress) Spearin, Nancy was raised and educated in Randolph, graduating Randolph High School, Class 1961. She furthered her education by attending Massasoit Community College and then later Bridgewater State College, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Nursing. Nancy worked in health care as a registered nurse for over 35 years. Nancy loved gardening and had the most beautiful plants and flowers in her yard. Orchards were her favorite flower and she had to be sure one was always inside her home. Nancy also enjoyed reading, going to the beach, fishing, and traveling. She loved to spend time with her children and watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. Nancy was an elegant, kind, loving and generous woman who will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Loving mother of John R. Ebbs, Jr. of Kensington, NH, Elizabeth A. McIntyre of Kensington, NH and Laura M. King and her husband Nick of Berkley. Devoted sister of Diane O'Connor of Easton, James M. Spearin of Randolph and the late Frederick G. Spearin. Cherished grandmother (Nana) of Jessica Langley, Ashley Franco, Jennifer Hostnick, Victoria Celia, Richard King and Zachary King. Former wife and best friend of Theodore H. Brogioli and the late John R. Ebbs. Nancy is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Nancy's family will honor and remember her life privately at a graveside committal service in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., #1389, Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements under the direction of Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 28, 2020