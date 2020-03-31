|
Nancy Marvin Benjamin, age 92, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020, at South Shore Hospital, with her family by her side. Nancy was born July 20, 1927, in San Mateo, California, the daughter of Percy E. Benjamin and Grace E. (Lyon) Benjamin. She graduated from North Quincy High School in 1945 and Northeastern University in 1949 with a degree in mathematics. She was employed in the insurance industry in Boston for 40 years. Nancy lived in South Weymouth for most of her adult life and lived at Sunrise in Braintree for the last year and a half. Nancy prided herself on being the longest active member of the 1st Congregational Church of Braintree, where she served as a deaconess, enjoyed being part of the Sodalitas Club, and contributed her knitted pot scrubbers to the Christmas fair. She was an enthusiastic candlepin bowler until she was 90. Nancy loved the ocean, enjoying time on Cape Cod, drives along the south shore, and restaurants with an ocean view. She also liked going to Maine and spending time with family in Farmington and at their camp on Porter Lake. Nancy was a fan of Boston sports teams especially the Red Sox and enjoyed watching golf on TV. She loved doing jigsaw puzzles. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, her brother David Benjamin, and her sister, Janet Smallidge. She is survived by her six nieces and nephews, Meredith Hatch and husband Philip, Barbara Barrett and husband Michael, Anne Mullett, Peter Smallidge and wife Elisabeth, Susan Cole and husband James, and Donald Smallidge; as well as her great-nieces and nephews, Karen Gelo and husband Derik, David Hatch, Peter Barrett and wife Deirdre, Jesslyn Mullett, Ben Mullett and wife Lynn, Emelia Galdieri and husband Anthony, Sam Smallidge and wife Marti, Bekki Martell and husband Alex, Christopher Cole, Jennifer Cole, Ashley Smallidge, Daniel Smallidge; and her beloved great great-nieces and nephews. Nancy will be lovingly remembered for all of the affection she showed to her family and friends. Recently, she very much enjoyed and appreciated the new friendships, activities and care she experienced at Sunrise. The family thanks the nursing staff on Emerson 6 at the South Shore Hospital for the exceptional care and kindness they provided to Nancy and family members. A private family service was held at the Peck Funeral Home in Braintree. Burial followed in Milford Connecticut. The family will have a celebration of Nancy's life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Nancy Benjamin to the First Congregational Church, 12 Elm St., Braintree, MA 02184.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 31, 2020