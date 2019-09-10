|
|
Nancy M. (Travers) Roman, of Quincy formerly of Dorchester, entered into rest September 2, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of Paul F. Roman. Devoted mother of Paul G. Roman and his wife Ann of East Weymouth and Brian T. Roman of Salem. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Sean, Andrew and Rachel. Nancy was a retired nurse from St. Margarets Hospital, Dorchester. She loved working in the maternity ward. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Deware Funeral Home, 576 Hancock St., Quincy. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon. Interment will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. For online condolences please visit www.dewarefuneralhome.com Deware Funeral Home 617-472-1137 www.dewarefuneral.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 10, 2019