Nancy Guiliano Nicosia, 93, joined her fellow angels on September 16, 2019. Nancy was born at home and resided in her beloved town of Braintree for her entire life. She was the daughter of the late Basile and Angelina Guiliano and was married for 49 years to the late Carmelo J. Nicosia. Nancy is survived by her daughter Nancy A. Martino married to Vincent, and her son Robert J. Nicosia married to Denise. She also leaves her adored grandchildren, Christine, Jennifer, Patrick, Hayley, David and Vivi; and her great-grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Max and Payton. Nancy often said that South Braintree Square was her playground growing up. In later years she worked at her fathers store in the square, Guilianos Grocery. Nancy was valedictorian of the Braintree High School, Class of 1944. She remained in Braintree after marriage and began her lifelong passion of volunteer service. When her children were young, she was Cub Scout Den Mother, Camp Fire Leader, treasurer of the South Braintree Little League Mothers Club, and President of the Noah Torrey PTA. She patiently waited for a volunteer opening at the Sylvanus Thayer Birthplace School Program. She remained with this program for 45 years, demonstrating Colonial life to Braintrees fifth graders. She was a lifelong communicant and served as a Christian Doctrine teacher, greeter, choir member and Parish Council member at St. Francis of Assisi Church. She was a long-term Braintree Town Meeting member. Nancy was a vital member of the Braintree High School Building Committee in 1972, and she co-chaired Braintrees 350th celebration in 1990. She also served as Venerable of the Braintree Sons of Italy Ladies Lodge and held office with many other local organizations including her involvement with the Braintree Grange for over 60 years. Nancy was honored by the town of Braintree in 1996 as Outstanding Citizen of the Year. The Braintree Historical Society recognized her with the Gilbert L. Bean Award for her outstanding contribution to the society. The Norfolk County Teachers Association presented her with the Distinguished Service Recognition Award for her volunteer service to Braintree students. Nancy was the first to volunteer her time and talents and the last to criticize or complain. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree, Friday from 5-8 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery. Nancy passionately loved her God, her family, and her town, Braintree. Donations in her memory may be made to Braintree Historical Society, 31 Tenney Road, Braintree, MA 02184. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019