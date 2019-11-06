|
Natalie E. Sorce, 86, passed away October 31, 2019. She bravely battled dementia, COPD and CHF for several years and was a 2 time breast cancer survivor. Nat was the wife of the late Salvatore Sorce of Port Orange, Fla.; the mother of Robert Sicuranza, his wife Diane and their children Alec and Samantha of Hanson, Dorella Clifford, her daughter Leah Robbins Melzack, her husband David and their children Eve and Theo of Ipswich, the late Leo Sicuranza, his wife Deborah and their children Evan, Jenna and Andre of Newton and the late Edith Serroni of Braintree; dear sister to Ann Delorey of Abington; and aunt to cherished nieces and nephews. Nat was also wife to the late Leo Sicuranza and Louis Civitarese, both of Pembroke. Nat lived for almost 20 years in her beloved Florida, where she had many wonderful friends. She loved traveling, dancing, shopping and spending time with her family and friends. Visiting hours will be at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover, on Friday, November 8, from 10 a.m. - noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nats name to Susan G. Komen or the . For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 6, 2019