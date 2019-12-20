|
|
Nazzareno "Nunzie" DiVito Jr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was 90 years old. Nunzie was born in Cohasset in 1929, to Nazzareno Sr. of Castrovalva, Italy, and Georgina (Calvi) DiVito of Hingham, and was the eldest of six children. A lifelong resident of Hull, Nunzie was a fixture in this seaside community. Growing up, Nunzie worked for his father's construction company. After graduating from Wentworth Institute in Boston, he served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged as Corporal. After returning to work for his father, he was elected to the Board of Assessors for the Town of Hull in 1962 and later also served as appointed full-time Assessor for Duxbury and Hingham. Nunzie remained chairman of the Hull Board after retirement until his passing. During his career through the present, he also worked maintaining several rental properties. Nunzie was also an active member of the Hull Council Knights of Columbus (past Grand Knight) and St. Ann's church, where he served as an usher, while his bride of 62 years, Barbara A. (Ware) sang in the choir. Nunzie first met Barbara while at a dance with mutual friends. Throughout the years they continued to enjoy all types of lessons and dances, most recently weekly square dancing with the Hobomock Hoedowners. He also enjoyed traveling throughout the country for assessors' conventions, maintaining his parents' garden on Newport Road and winemaking with the grapes that still grow there. Most of all, he enjoyed talking with anybody, whether he knew them or not. He would always make time to help others, whether it was at a local blood drive, a town celebration, a Knight's function, scooping ice cream during the Summer at Sunset Point Camp, or fixing someone's car, heat or house. He never forgot the people he met and leaves a legacy of kindness and generosity to an entire community of family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, Nunzie leaves his two sons, John L. DiVito and his wife Donna (French) and Michael P. DiVito and his wife Marie (Prestera) of Weymouth. He was the cherished grandpa of Ian Maguire and his wife Caitlin, Christina DiVito and her husband Hyungrae Kim, Annnalisa DiVito and her husband Frank Gao and Sara DiVito; and great-grandpa to Ellie Jean Maguire; loving brother of Teresa and her husband the late Vincent Cogliano, Virginia and her husband John Orfao and Joe DiVito and his companion Rhonda Healey, all of Hull. Also survived by his brother-in-law, Dr. Edward Jones of South Carolina; and sister-in-law, Irene Duff (Ware) of Dorchester. He was predeceased by his sister Louise and her husband Frank Marciano, his sister Mary Jones, and sister-in-law Lynda DiVito. Nunzie will be forever remembered by everyone who had the honor to meet him, including a large extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. The DiVito family also wishes to acknowledge the kind and compassionate care Nunzie received during his time at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church, Hull, at 11 a.m. Burial in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Sunset Point Vacation Camp, c/o Ivana Veiga at Catholic Charities South, 169 Court Street, Brockton, MA 02302 or Knights of Columbus, Hull Council, 440 Nantasket Avenue, Hull, MA 02045. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 20, 2019