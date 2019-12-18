|
|
Neil Fitzgibbon, age 58, of Brockton died December 12, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. He was born in Boston and raised in Holbrook, a son of the late William Fitzgibbon and Martha (Kelman) (Fitzgibbon) Hezlitt. He had attended Cardinal Cushing School in Hanover for several years and was associated with the Road to Responsibly "RTR" program in Taunton. Most recently he worked at L Knife & Son in Kingston in the maintenance division. In his free time, Neil loved to travel, watch wrestling and spend time with his girlfriend Cecilia Darcy, his friends and roommate. Neil will be remembered as a gentle giant who was kind and loving to all. He is survived by his sister, Carol Evangelista of Pembroke; and his brother, Brian Fitzgibbon and his fiancee Vivian Howe of Plymouth. Neil was the uncle of David O'Connor, Heather Evangelista, Matthew Fitzgibbon, Kevin Fitzgibbon and the late Dennis O'Connor Jr.; and the great-uncle to Kendra O'Connor; and the great great-uncle to Cody O'Connor and Jaxstyn Nolette. He also leaves his roommate, David Liu; and his many BAMSI friends. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Thursday from 5-7:30 p.m., followed by a prayer service. Burial will be at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Neil's name may be sent to BAMSI (Brockton Area Multi-Services, Inc.), 10 Christy's Drive, Brockton, MA (attn: Philanthropy Dept.). For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 18, 2019