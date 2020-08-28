Neil Joseph Reilly Sr. of Weymouth died August 25, 2020. He was 80 years old. Born in Boston's South End to the late John and Cecelia Reilly, he graduated from Boston English High School. He attended Boston Teachers College and soon after became a master electrician and started his own company, Southeast Electric. After several years of running his own company he went to work for Mathewson Corporation where he had the opportunity to travel the world as Director of Sales. Along with traveling, Neil loved the ocean and spent winters later in life at Jensen Beach in Florida. Neil loved country music and was a great cook. He had a great sense of humor and was known for his quick wit. Neil is survived by his wife, Geraldine Reilly. He was the loving father of Neil Reilly Jr. and his wife Robin of Hull, Patrick Reilly of Braintree, Christine McDonough and her husband Thomas of Hull, Michelle Glennon and her husband Patrick of Hull, Kathleen Mahoney and her husband Jon of Hull, Thomas Reilly and his wife Kristen of Hingham, Matthew Reilly and his wife Molly of Hull. Neil was the grandfather of 18 grandchildren, including the late Madyson Mahoney. Neil is also survived by the mother of his children, Kathleen O'Brien. Neil was the brother of John Reilly of Weymouth, Mary Bradley of Marshfield, and the late Timothy Reilly. Neil is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services for Neil will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the SIDS Center in honor of Madyson Mahoney at the Massachusetts Sudden Infant Death Center, Boston Medical Center, 801 Albany St., Boston, MA 02119.



