1/1
Nellie Dryer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nellie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nellie Dryer of Quincy passed away peacefully on October 16 at the age of 99. Nellie was devoted to her family and many friends. She was a gifted seamstress and knitter, able to craft designs from ideas. Babies were welcomed into the family with crocheted hats, sweaters, and blankets. Her grandchildrens homes are filled with the beautiful items she made: lace tablecloths, quilts, and afghans. Nellie was predeceased by her beloved husband, William H. Dryer, in 2000. She is survived by her son, William H. Dryer, Jr; and her daughters, Mary Johnson, Nancy Dryer, and Kathleen Tuffy; her son-in-law James Tuffy; her sister Delia Donovan and brother-in-law Joseph Donovan. She leaves behind her grandchildren: Max Tuvloff, David Tuffy, Gregory Tuffy and his wife Danielle, Kevin Johnson and his partner Elizabeth Pepdjonovic, Brian Johnson, Michael Dryer and his wife Cortney, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Nellie grew up in Merrymount in the home her father, John Santagata, built. She was a student in the first class to attend Merrymount School and was a parent there. After her children were grown, Nellie returned to Merrymount to work, retiring as cafeteria manager in 2012. She loved the children and staff, and enjoyed being part of the Merrymount School community. Nellie and her husband, Bill, met at a dance prior to World War II. Their letters while Bill was stationed overseas provide a glimpse into what families separated by war endured. They were married for 53 years. They loved long drives and slow dances. Committal service and burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, on October 26 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nellies memory may be made to Merrymount School, 4 Agawam Road, Quincy, MA 02169. Arrangements were completed by the Keohane Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved