Nestar M. Klefeker, 97, faithful wife, missionary, realtor, went home to be her Lord and Savior on March 23, 2019, at the West Acres Nursing Home, after living with Alzheimer's for the past 10 years. She was the wife of the late John M. Klefeker, to whom she was married for 59 years. Born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, March 5,1922, she was orphaned around the age of 7 along with her 3 brothers. Her Aunt Ernistina, who had a home on Long Island, N.Y., brought them over one at a time and placed them in different orphanages in New York City. Around the age of 14, Nestar was adopted by a Christian family. As was their custom, her adoptive parents brought her to their church and hearing the Gospel for the first time in her life, that God loved her, gave His son to pay for her sins and wanted her in His family she immediately said "that's exactly what I've been looking for", and accepted Jesus into her heart. As Nestar grew in her faith, she decided that God was calling her to be a missionary and enrolled In Nyack Christian and Missionary Alliance College, where she graduated in 1948. She also led 2 of her brothers to Christ who both went to Dallas Seminary and became missionaries, Frank in Texas and her brother Danny in Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, Nestar went to Miami, Fla., to do some mission work and supported herself by working for a florist where she met her future husband, John, at the florist. They were married in 1949 and her 4 children became her mission in life to raise them in a joyous, fun-filled, Christian home. She developed Alzheimer's about 10 years ago and lived briefly with her daughter Ruth in Illinois, then with her son Jim, in Florida. While staying with her son Jim, 6 years ago, she called her other son, John Jr., and said she'd been praying and wanted see his new home in Bridgewater, and visit for awhile, where she stayed until going into a nursing home last December. She is survived by three sons, John Klefeker Jr. of Bridgewater, James and his wife Merilee Klefeker of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Paul Klefeker of Chicago, Ill., and one daughter, Ruth Ochwat and her husband Richard Ochwat of Wheaton, Ill.; 11 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be Saturday, April 13, at 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Prophett Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater. Burial will be held Monday, April 15, at 10 a.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Donations in her memory may be made to the Jews for Jesus, 60 Haight St., San Francisco, CA 94102.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019