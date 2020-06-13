Nicholas J. McKinnon, age 84, of Marshfield, formerly of Rockland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Beth Israel Hospital in Plymouth. Nick was born in Weymouth, to the late Olive (Lavasseur) and John McKinnon, on June 2, 1936. He was the loving brother of the late Robert, Daniel, Louis, Alexander, David, Bruce, Richard McKinnon and Joyce Rowe. He was raised in Weymouth and attended Weymouth Vo-Tech. He was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy on the USS Curituck (AV-7). He married Rosemary Giannotti in June of 1955 and together they raised their family in Rockland. Nick once worked for the Boston Gas Co. but then ventured out to start his own businesses N&R Automotive Repair and AAA Atlas Pumping in Rockland of which he continued to work till the age of 80. Nick was the most generous and loving, son, brother, husband, uncle, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to so many lucky people. Always a hard worker with a good heart and willing to help anyone in need. He was compassionate and faithful, after doing a job he signed his bills with "God Bless - Nick" and even as his Alzheimer's progressed, in passing with eye contact he would say "God Bless, have a nice day". He was all about fitness and worked out every day to stay in shape. He enjoyed camping with his young family. He bought an RV to take his sons and friends to the Patriots games. He owned a second home in Ossipee, N.H., and took his family boating on the lake all summer and snowmobiling in the winter. He was a communicant and collector at Holy Family Church in Rockland, then at St. Christine's in Marshfield. To carry on his son John's ministry he did bible study and nursing home visits through Calvary Ministry of Rockland. He was the beloved father of Linda and her husband Ken Hagan of Marshfield, James and his wife Kelli (O'Brien) of Rockland, Kevin and his wife Pia (Johnson) of Norwell and the late John McKinnon. Loving grandfather of Erin Welch and her husband Kevin of Oregon, Courtney Siller and her husband Justin of NJ and Lauren Brouillard and her husband Tim of Kingston, Zachary McKinnon of Weymouth, Riley McKinnon of Rockland and John and Noah McKinnon of Norwell. Adored great-grandfather of Owen, Keira, Finley, and Norah Welch, Hannah, Charlotte, and Nolan Siller and Leah and Lydia Brouillard. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Bridges by Epoch in Hingham for their always attentive care this past year. All services will be private. To sign Nick's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 13, 2020.