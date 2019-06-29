Nicholas M. Brandolini of North Weymouth, passed away June 26, 2019. Nicholas worked at Stop and Shop in Hingham for many years and was a current employee of the city of Quincy. He was an avid New England sports fan, loved the beach and gardening. He will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was the beloved son of Michael Brandolini QPD and his companion Debra Keenan of Weymouth and Debra Mascara and her companion John Catalano of Rockland; devoted brother of Eleicea McPhee and her husband John of Milton; loving grandson of Guido Brandolini and the late Thelma Brandolini of Quincy. Also the loving grandson of the late August and Phyllis Mascara; cherished uncle of Blake and James. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved cat Tigger. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth, at 12 p.m. Burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund, 1309 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 29, 2019