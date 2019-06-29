|
Nicholas P. Calos, (retired B.F.D.), of Milton, passed away June 27, 2019, at 83 years of age. He was the beloved husband of Christine C. (Adams) Calos; beloved father of James J. Sullivan and his wife Leslie of State College, Pa., Paul C. Sullivan (deceased) and his wife Suzanne of Milton, Michael R. Sullivan of Dorchester, Joanne M. Peterson and her husband Terry of Maynard, John P. Calos of Milton, Benjamin A. Calos and his wife Mary Lou of N. Reading, Nicholas P. Calos and his husband Jay Hargis of New York, N.Y., Christopher E. Calos of Marshfield, Susan L. Keane of Avon. Also survived by his grandchildren, Adam, Christina, Corryn "Corry", Jason, Michael, Shela, Michael, Matthew, Alicia, Emily, Tyler, Brendan, John "Jack", Gervaise "Jesse", Nicholas; and great-grandchildren, Brock, Ava, Aurora "Rory", Sean Paul, Kaelyn, Sean Patrick, Theresa. He was a member of Boston Firefighters Local 718. Funeral service at Parkway United Methodist Church, 158 Blue Hills Parkway, Milton, Tuesday, July 2, at 11 o'clock. Visiting hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., East Milton Square, Monday, 4-8 p.m. Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nick's name may be sent to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 29, 2019