Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkway United Methodist Church
158 Blue Hills Parkway
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Calos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas P. Calos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas P. Calos Obituary
Nicholas P. Calos, (retired B.F.D.), of Milton, passed away June 27, 2019, at 83 years of age. He was the beloved husband of Christine C. (Adams) Calos; beloved father of James J. Sullivan and his wife Leslie of State College, Pa., Paul C. Sullivan (deceased) and his wife Suzanne of Milton, Michael R. Sullivan of Dorchester, Joanne M. Peterson and her husband Terry of Maynard, John P. Calos of Milton, Benjamin A. Calos and his wife Mary Lou of N. Reading, Nicholas P. Calos and his husband Jay Hargis of New York, N.Y., Christopher E. Calos of Marshfield, Susan L. Keane of Avon. Also survived by his grandchildren, Adam, Christina, Corryn "Corry", Jason, Michael, Shela, Michael, Matthew, Alicia, Emily, Tyler, Brendan, John "Jack", Gervaise "Jesse", Nicholas; and great-grandchildren, Brock, Ava, Aurora "Rory", Sean Paul, Kaelyn, Sean Patrick, Theresa. He was a member of Boston Firefighters Local 718. Funeral service at Parkway United Methodist Church, 158 Blue Hills Parkway, Milton, Tuesday, July 2, at 11 o'clock. Visiting hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., East Milton Square, Monday, 4-8 p.m. Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nick's name may be sent to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now