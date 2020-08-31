1/
Nicola Russo
Nicola Nick Russo, age 85, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, surrounded by his loving family. Nicola was born in Gualtieri Sicamino, Sicily, to the late Angelo and Giovanna (Rizzo) Russo. Raised and educated there, he immigrated to the United States in 1962 at the age of twenty-seven, settling in Quincy. Nick was a well-known barber in Quincy. He owned and operated Nicks Barber Shop for over 40 years. Nick loved being a barber and his clientele spanned generations. He also worked as a custodian for Norfolk County for over thirty years, working in courthouses in Dedham and Quincy. Nick worked hard but also knew how to enjoy life. He loved a good glass of red wine, challenging friends and family to various American and Italian card games, Sunday lunches with family, and cheering on the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox every season. Nick was a parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy. He enjoyed traveling to his home in Sicily every year to visit cherished family and friends there and to attend the annual festival of San Nicola di Bari, the patron saint of his hometown. Most of all, Nick loved and was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren, proudly supporting their accomplishments all his life. Beloved husband for sixty-one years of Carmela (Schepis) Russo. Devoted father of Giovanna Russo of Quincy, Angelo Russo and his wife Michelle of Braintree, and Lina Russo of Quincy. Loving grandfather of Natalie Russo and Nicholas Russo, both of Braintree. Dear brother of the late Caterina Russo.He is survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and dear friends. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, September 2, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, September 3, at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nicolas memory may be made to Father Bills & MainSpring, 430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301 or to the charity of your choice. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
SEP
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint John the Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
