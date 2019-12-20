|
Nicole P. Picard, born December 16, 1981, passed away unexpectedly December 16, 2019, on her 38th birthday, after a long and hard-fought battle with addiction. Nicole spent most of her life in Braintree and was a graduate of Braintree High School, class of 2000. During her high school graduation ceremony she was proudly awarded with a certificate of perfect attendance for never missing a single day of school throughout her entire high school career. Nicole went on to earn her BSN in Nursing as a member of the 2004 graduating class of the University of Massachusetts at Boston. Upon graduation, she worked as an RN at Massachusetts General Hospital. Most recently, she worked as a waitress at Sam's Restaurant in Quincy and Jimmy's Broad Street Diner in Weymouth. The last 15 years of her life were spent tirelessly caring for her disabled father. She lived her life for the happiness of others, always willing to extend a helping hand to any and all who needed it, often even to a fault. She had an unwavering smile and an adorable freckle-face that will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Nicole was the devoted mother of her 4-year old beloved daughter, Madeline Picard. She is also survived by her mother, Catherine Picard of Braintree; her father, John Picard of Quincy; her stepfather, Scott Howard of Braintree; her sister, Kristen Gumz and her husband Nelio Gumz of Weymouth; her brother, Eric Howard and his wife Shannon Howard of Rockland; and sister, Christina Devlin of Quincy; aunt of Annabelle Nicolar, Talina Gumz and Emily, Andrew and James Howard; niece of Robert Peoples and his wife Jessica of Pennsylvania, Mary Picard and her husband Peter Reilly of New Hampshire; and Linda Picard of Quincy; granddaughter of the late Joanne Warmington Peoples of Quincy and Robert and Mary Picard of Quincy. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Funeral services will be private. Donations may be made in her memory to the MSPCA.org. For complete obituary and guest book, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 20, 2019