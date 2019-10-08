|
|
Nikolaos K. Antonioy, age 88, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Sunday, October 6, 2019, in the comfort of his loving family. Nikolaos was born in Greece, to the late Kosta and Maria (Zaferis) Antonioy. Raised and educated in Greece, he had served in the Greek Army. He immigrated to the United States in 1971 and had lived in Quincy for forty-eight years. He was employed as a tailor and had worked for many years at Hajjar's Big and Tall Clothing Company in Quincy. Nikolaos was an avid soccer fan and especially enjoyed supporting his Greek team, Panathinokos. Beloved husband of Maria (Gouzias) Antonioy. Devoted father of Charles Antonioy and Alexandra Alexopoulos and her husband Peter all of Quincy. Nikolaos is also survived by one sister and one brother in Greece and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at the Saint Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common Street, Braintree on Thursday, October 10 at 11 o'clock. Father Dionysios Koulianos, presiding Priest, will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation at the church prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Nikolaos' memory may be made to Saint Catherine's Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common Street, Braintree, MA 02184. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 8, 2019