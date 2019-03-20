|
Nora M. Hutchings, age 77, often referred to as the Cadillac Queen of Norwell, passed peacefully at home on March 19, 2019. Nora was born and raised in Weymouth and has lived in Norwell for 50 years. Mrs Hutchings worked for New England Telephone company in Boston. After her retirement, she volunteered with the Norwell Public Schools, and the South Shore Council of Campfire Girls. and was a parishioner of Saint Helens Church in Norwell. Beloved wife of Robert G. Hutchings. Devoted mother of Carol Anne Hutchings of Somerville. Beloved sister of Sister Eunice , Sisters of Saint Joseph of Milton, Leo Condrick of Lyndenhurst, N.Y., Marie Prevost of Weymouth, Elizabeth Belyea of Braintree and Joseph Condrick of Norwell. Loving aunt to several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth Landing on Friday, March 22, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Thursday from 3 until 6 p.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. If desired, donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Research institute, 10 Brookline Place, Brookline, MA 02445.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 20, 2019