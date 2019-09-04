Home

Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bridget Parish
455 Plymouth Street
Abington, MA
View Map
Nora Mae Annis

Nora Mae Annis


1954 - 2019
Nora Mae Annis Obituary
Nora Mae (O'Connor) Annis, 64, of Abington, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on September 1, 1954 in Gorthaleen, Co. Kerry, Ireland. Upon graduating from high school, Nora emigrated to the United States at the tender age of 17 where she eventually met, married, and was lovingly cherished by her husband of 42 years, Allen W. Annis. Nora's pride and joy were her children, Breda Mae of Whitman and Allen B. of Abington, along with her foster child of five years, Bill Vanderwater. Nora Mae was the beloved sister of Joan Finn of West Roxbury, Maureen Creavin of Roslindale, Margaret Horgan of Castlemaine, Co. Kerry, Bridie Kennedy of London, England, Gerard O'Connor of London, England, Thomas O'Connor of Milltown, Co. Kerry, and the late Jeremiah O'Connor of Walpole, Timothy Joseph OConnor of Gorthaleen, Co. Kerry, John O'Connor of Norwood, and James O'Connor of London, England. Friends and relatives are invited to celebrate her life at Quealy and Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, MA on Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget Parish, located at 455 Plymouth Street, Abington, MA. For complete notice, directions, and In lieu of flowers, please visit www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019
