Noreen Fahey passed on August 15, 2020, after a 5-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was married to Michael Dineen and they lived together in Trinity, Fla. She raised 2 sons, Sean Fahey and his wife Michelle of Walpole, Mass., and Daniel Fahey and his wife Caroline of Pembroke, Mass. Also survived by 2 stepdaughters, Colleen Cole and her husband Craig of Westminster, Mass., and Kristen Dineen and her husband John Sullivan of Chelmsford, Mass. She is survived by 12 grandchildren, Brandon, Darragh, Matthew, Ronan, Jake, Keira, Jillian, Madison, Makenzie, Macy, Jacob and Ryan. She was the sister of the late Ann Withee of Arizona. Noreen was born to the late Daniel and Mary Lauria of Quincy, Mass., May 22, 1945. Noreen graduated from Quincy High School in 1963. She worked for over 30 years as a bookkeeper for Stop & Shop, where she met and maintained many lifelong friendships. Noreen retired in 1998 when she and Michael moved to Scottsdale, Ariz. She then started a second career with Remax/Fine Properties. Noreen was never happier than when she spent time with family and friends. She was and always will be bigger than life. She made an impression on everyone she ever met. Noreen will be interred at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass., on Sept. 11, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.



