Norma A. Christie passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at The Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center in Freehold, N.J. She was born in Haverhill, Mass., November 30, 1925, the eldest of 8 children of Edward and Agnes Connelly. Norma was married to Andrew F. Christie who predeceased her in 2012 after nearly 70 years of marriage. Andy and Norma were the proud owners of Pine Valley Farm in Pembroke, Mass., for many years prior to their retirement in Venice, Fla. Norma was predeceased by her sons, Andrew F. Christie Jr. and William S. Christie. She is survived by her daughter, Carole Young and her husband David of Jamestown, N.C.; and sons, Michael Christie and his wife Katherine of Pembroke, Mass., Arthur Christie and his wife Memie of Benton, Pa., and James Christie and his wife Nancy of Farmingdale, N.J. She leaves behind 16 loving grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several great great-grandchildren. Norma is survived by her sisters, Deborah Lee of California, Jacquelyn Jones and Jean Grenier of Florida, and Joan Janior of Rhode Island. The family requests that donations be made to the charity of choice
