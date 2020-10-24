1/1
Norma A. Christie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma A. Christie passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at The Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center in Freehold, N.J. She was born in Haverhill, Mass., November 30, 1925, the eldest of 8 children of Edward and Agnes Connelly. Norma was married to Andrew F. Christie who predeceased her in 2012 after nearly 70 years of marriage. Andy and Norma were the proud owners of Pine Valley Farm in Pembroke, Mass., for many years prior to their retirement in Venice, Fla. Norma was predeceased by her sons, Andrew F. Christie Jr. and William S. Christie. She is survived by her daughter, Carole Young and her husband David of Jamestown, N.C.; and sons, Michael Christie and his wife Katherine of Pembroke, Mass., Arthur Christie and his wife Memie of Benton, Pa., and James Christie and his wife Nancy of Farmingdale, N.J. She leaves behind 16 loving grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several great great-grandchildren. Norma is survived by her sisters, Deborah Lee of California, Jacquelyn Jones and Jean Grenier of Florida, and Joan Janior of Rhode Island. The family requests that donations be made to the charity of choice. All arrangements are under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. For information or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved