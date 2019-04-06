|
Norma E. (Crooker) Demaggio, age 94, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the John Adams HealthCare Center, surrounded by her loving family. Norma was born in South Portland, Maine, to the late Charles N. and Marjorie I. (Gaudet) Crooker. She was raised and educated in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1942 and had lived in Quincy for eighty-five years. She was a dedicated homemaker and accomplished baker who was well-known for her special "vinegar cookies". She also was a talented seamstress and had made clothes for herself and her family. Norma was an avid reader, jigsaw puzzle enthusiast and had loved to travel with her late husband Biagio. She also enjoyed visits from her friends and neighbors. Norma's greatest passion was for her family. Norma enjoyed spending time with her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was especially proud of them and supported their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife of the late Biagio L. "Gene" Demaggio. Devoted mother of Stephen J. Demaggio and his late wife Marilyn of Weymouth, Joanne L. Smith and her husband Gary of Braintree, David C. Demaggio and his wife Claire of South Boston. Loving grandmother of Michelle Hart and her husband Bryan, Nichole Mann and her husband Thomas, Erik Smith and his wife Megan, Jason Smith, Elizabeth Chandler and her husband Eric, Jaclynn DeLisle and her husband Dustin. Norma is also survived by ten, much loved, great-grandchildren. She was the last of three siblings and was predeceased by Charlotte Knowles and Barbara Connor and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Tuesday, April 9 at 10 oclock. Pastor Heidi Johnston of the Faith Lutheran Church in Quincy will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Monday 4-8 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Normas memory may be made to the . You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 6, 2019