|
|
Norman J. Nelson, 81, of Newman Avenue, of East Providence, R. I., passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the husband of Carol A. (Charlette) Nelson. Born in Weymouth, Mass., he was the son of the late Sten and Sylvia (Long) Nelson. Mr. Nelson was the owner and operator of the Stoughton Auto School for 25 years before he retired. He was an avid sports fan. Besides his wife he leaves one son, Michael D. Nelson and his wife Kimberly of East Providence, two grandsons, Colby Nelson and Benjamin Nelson, one sister, Anne Hiltz and three brothers, Harold Nelson, Gordon Nelson and Earle Nelson. He was the brother of the late Sten Nelson, Jr. His funeral services will be private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 10, 2020