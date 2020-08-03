Norman Nisenbaum of Hull and Boca Raton, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020, at 88 years of age. Devoted son of late Jack and Anne (Levine) Nisenbaum. Beloved husband of Karen Nisenbaum. Loving father of Risa Nisenbaum of Boston, Chuckie Leuchte and his wife Lori of Quincy, Scott Leuchte of Worcester, Michael Leuchte of Richmond, Virginia and the late Eliot Nisenbaum and his partner Ronald Sandberg of Fort Lee, New Jersey. Cherished grandfather of David, Stephen, Madison and Natalie Leuchte. Dear brother of Harvey Nisenbaum and his wife Sylvia of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Norman was an icon of Quincy for over 30 years where he owned Samoset Pharmacy known to all as Norm. Norm was always there to help anyone in need. He cultivated a lifetime of friendships. What he loved most was being with his family. Norman's love was unconditional. He was an amazing and wonderful person that was loved by all. Norm touched so many people and will truly be missed. Norman will be interred at Butrimantzy Cemetery (Baker Street), West Roxbury, after a private graveside funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations in Norman's memory may be made to Temple Israel of Hull.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store