Norman Ralph Davis, of Pembroke, Mass., passed peacefully surrounded by family on the evening of Sunday, June 23, 2019. His wife of 58 years, Gudrun Davis, and eldest son Gary Davis of Randolph and his wife Sue Davis survive him. His daughter Deborah Davis, son Eric Davis and brother Buddy Pinette predecease him. Norman is lovingly remembered by his many grandchildren Trever Smith and his wife Bonnie McCullough, Amber Anderson, Destiny Anderson, Kyle Davis, Taylor Davis and great granddaughter Hazel McCullough Smith. Norman was born in Manchester, N.H. but was raised in Camden Maine and graduated from Camden High School in 1955. He entered into the United States Air Force in 1957 and served as a radar technician. Norman met his beloved wife in Germany while stationed there with the USAF. He was honorably discharged in 1961. Visitation will take place Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 4 | 7 p.m.at The Bartlett Funeral Home 338 Court St, Plymouth, MA 02360. Burial will take place Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 28, 2019