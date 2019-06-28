Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman R. Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman R. Davis Obituary
Norman Ralph Davis, of Pembroke, Mass., passed peacefully surrounded by family on the evening of Sunday, June 23, 2019. His wife of 58 years, Gudrun Davis, and eldest son Gary Davis of Randolph and his wife Sue Davis survive him. His daughter Deborah Davis, son Eric Davis and brother Buddy Pinette predecease him. Norman is lovingly remembered by his many grandchildren Trever Smith and his wife Bonnie McCullough, Amber Anderson, Destiny Anderson, Kyle Davis, Taylor Davis and great granddaughter Hazel McCullough Smith. Norman was born in Manchester, N.H. but was raised in Camden Maine and graduated from Camden High School in 1955. He entered into the United States Air Force in 1957 and served as a radar technician. Norman met his beloved wife in Germany while stationed there with the USAF. He was honorably discharged in 1961. Visitation will take place Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 4 | 7 p.m.at The Bartlett Funeral Home 338 Court St, Plymouth, MA 02360. Burial will take place Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now