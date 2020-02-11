|
Norman Toabe of Plymouth, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 85 years of age. Devoted son of the late Mitchell and Anne (Black) Toabe and Mitchells late wife Miriam "Mimi" Ross Toabe. Beloved husband of the late Elisabeth Cronis Toabe. Loving father of Mindy Toabe and her husband David Egar of Beachwood, OH, Pamela Wolski and her husband Tim Wolski of East Providence, RI and Stacy Toabe and her husband Aaron Gregoire of Providence, RI. Cherished grandfather of Molly, Alexandra, Maya and Samuel. Dear brother of Sheila Toabe. He was a distinguished owner of Toabe's Hardware Store in Plymouth and a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. Norman will be remembered by many who knew and loved his strong personality. Graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, on Tuesday, February 11, at 11:45 a.m. A private gathering will take place after the burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 11, 2020