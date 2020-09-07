1/1
Nuala Donnellan
Nuala (Hussey) Donnellan, age 83, of Quincy, formerly of Watertown, died peacefully, Friday, September 4, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. With humility, grace and abiding Catholic faith, Nuala overcame many personal and medical challenges. She always welcomed family, friends, neighbors and strangers with a spirit of genuine warmth, generosity, and boundless positivity. Nuala loved to sit and chat over a cup of tea, and never shied away from sharing stories with anyone who would listen. She will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her. Nuala was born in Ballinlough, County Roscommon, Ireland, to the late Robert and Winifred (Hussey) Hussey. She was raised and educated in County Roscommon. Nuala had lived in Quincy for the past twelve years, previously in Watertown for eighteen years. As a young woman, she spent several years in London before immigrating to the United States in 1960. She was employed as a clerical worker for IBM Corporation and State Street Corporation. She went on to work as a home health aide for many years. Nuala was a parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy. She enjoyed travelling, particularly to Ireland, to visit relatives and friends. She was devoted to her family, especially her nine grandchildren, actively supporting them at their sporting events and activities. Beloved wife for fifty-eight years of Thomas F. Donnellan. Devoted mother of Robert and his wife Cindy of Weymouth, Karen and her husband Carl Potts of Quincy, Maureen of Quincy, Brian and his wife Catherine of Middleton, and Kathleen and her husband Matthew Wright of Littleton. Loving grandmother of Molly, Katie, Thomas, Maggie, Nicholas, Sophia, Theresa, Sarah, and Colin. One of six siblings, Nuala is survived by her brothers, John Hussey of County Roscommon, Ireland and Christie Hussey and his wife Betty of Manchester, England. She was predeceased by Francis Hussey, Robert Hussey, and Josephine Igoe. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, September 9, from 5-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, September 10, at 10 a.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. For those who wish, donations in Nualas memory may be made to Maria Droste Counseling Services, 1354 Hancock Street, Suite 214, Quincy, MA 02169 or www.mariadrostecounseling.com. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint John the Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
