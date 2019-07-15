|
Olga (Spadorcia) Franceschini, age 93, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Olga was born in Quincy to the late Antonio and Bambina (Sforza) Spadorcia. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1943. Following her graduation from high school, she attended business school and held a banking position in Boston. After raising her children, Olga spent fourteen years working with the Quincy Public Schools as a health aide and teachers aide at Point Webster School in Quincy. She enjoyed everyday being with "the kids". Olga was an active parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy where she served as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion for many years. Most of all, she was dedicated to her family and especially to her cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife of the late John F. Franceschini Sr. Devoted mother of Butch Franceschini and his wife Diane of Hanover, John Franceschini Jr. and his wife Robin of Quincy, and Donna Parry and her husband David of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Derek, Gianna, Gabriella, and John Matthew Franceschini, John, Nicole, Taylor, and Danielle Parry. Olga was the last of ten siblings and was pre-deceased by Joseph, Alfred, Albert and Mary Spadorcia, Lucy Mancini, Lillian Pasquale, Amelia DiRamio, Helen Pomarico and Ida Von Iderstein. Sister-in-law of Sally Saluti of Quincy. Olga is also survived by many nieces and nephews and leaves behind a lifetime of wonderful memories with all of them. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Thursday, July 18, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Wednesday 4 | 7 p.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Olga's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, 101A 1st Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 15, 2019