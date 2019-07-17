Home

MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St John's Church
44 School St.
Quincy, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for Ora Gear
Ora C. Gear

Ora C. Gear

Ora C. Gear Obituary
Ora C. (Drew) Gear, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age of 89. She was the loving wife of the late William D. Gear. Her passions were home making, cooking, her family, and the Patriots. She never missed a game, and just recently asked "Alexa", when do the Patriots play again? She is missed with fond memories of a great life with a great family. She is survived by her son Bill Gear and his partner Mary Kelleher, her daughter Michele Gear-Cole and husband Steve Cole, her grandson Adam Gear and his partner Elizabeth Jones, her sisters Pauline O'Donovan, Jean Mangone, Beverly Hooley and her husband Terry Hooley, her brothers Al Drew, Fred Drew and his wife Peg Drew, and many nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a funeral Mass at St John's Church, 44 School St., Quincy on Wednesday, July, 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. Friends and family invited. Interment will be private. Arrangements by the MacKinnon Funeral Home, Whitman. To send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 17, 2019
