Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
210 Central St.
East Bridgewater, MA
Orrin M. Tyree Obituary
Orrin M. Tyree, 75, of Middleboro passed away December 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Claire (Maher) Tyree; his children, Douglas Tyree of Norwood, Kimberly DiStasio of Pembroke, Josephine Freda of Bridgewater and was the father of the late Aleshia McAvoy; brother of Arthur Tyree of Calif., Nina Najdawi of Calif., and was the brother of the late Paul and David Tyree. Also survived by his grandchildren, Jenna. Breanna, and Robbie. Orrin was a veteran serving 8 years in the U.S. Air Force. He was retired after 34 years as an engineer for Raytheon Co. He loved riding his motorcycle and he also loved antique cars. Relatives and friends invited to attend visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, on Friday, January 3, 5-8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday in St. John's Church, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 1, 2020
