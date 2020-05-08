|
Ottilie M. Cunningham, 95, of Hanson, died on May 1, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the wife to the late Francis C. Cunningham for 50 years. She leaves behind her niece, whom she raised, Angelica M. Eldridge (Hofmann) and her husband Wayne B. Eldridge; granddaughter Melissa A. Sullivan (Eldridge) and her husband James J. Sullivan; and grandson James B. Eldridge and his wife, Brenda Eldridge (Barrows), and their two children Ava and Olivia. Graveside services will be private. For online condolences please visit www.blanchardfuneralfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 8, 2020