Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Ottilie Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ottilie M. Cunningham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ottilie M. Cunningham Obituary
Ottilie M. Cunningham, 95, of Hanson, died on May 1, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the wife to the late Francis C. Cunningham for 50 years. She leaves behind her niece, whom she raised, Angelica M. Eldridge (Hofmann) and her husband Wayne B. Eldridge; granddaughter Melissa A. Sullivan (Eldridge) and her husband James J. Sullivan; and grandson James B. Eldridge and his wife, Brenda Eldridge (Barrows), and their two children Ava and Olivia. Graveside services will be private. For online condolences please visit www.blanchardfuneralfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ottilie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -