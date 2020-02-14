|
Ottilie M. Scales (Carpenter) of Wollaston, passed away on January 19, 2020 at the Dwyer Home in South Weymouth. Devoted wife of the late Walter Scales. A memorial service will be held at Union Congregational Church, 136 Rawson Road, Wollaston, MA on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11a.m. Please visit www.dewarefuneral.com for a complete obituary. Memorial gifts may be made to the Music Ministry of First Church of Christ, Congregational, 678 Lynnfield Street, Lynn, MA 01904 Attn: Rev. Jack Swanson and Serenity Coffeehouse c/o Joyce Carpenter-Henderson, 96 Haskell Avenue, Clinton, MA 01510. Serenity Coffeehouse is a Christian outreach ministry which encourages children and youth music students from all faith traditions to gain performance experience before a non-critical audience. It is important to note Ottilie Scales contributed the seed money twenty years ago. For on directions and on line condolences please visit www.dewarefuneral.commade to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Deware Funeral Home 617-472-1137 www.dewarefuneral.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 14, 2020