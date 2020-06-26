Pablo Quinones, of Quincy, passed away June 15, 2020. Dedicated father of Genesis Quinones of Taunton and Cherished son of Mercedes Quinones of Quincy and the late Felipe. Sibling of Lorgia and Felipe both of Quincy, who also leaves behind a nephew, niece, aunts and cousins. Pablo was a certified mechanic who also had his own detailing service business. He loved building and riding motorcycles; but his smile outweighed it all. He was soft spoken but had a charm you could not resist. Most of all his greatest quality was being a remarkable dad to Genesis. Friends and family are invited to attend Mass in his honor, Monday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church, No. Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pablo;s name an go to the Marfans foundation at 22 Manhasset Ave, Port Washington, N.Y. 11050 or to the Children's Hospital, Boston. For online condolences visit www.hamellydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 26, 2020.