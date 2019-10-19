Home

Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Nativity Church
1 Kent St,
Scituate, MA
Palmira Gomes Obituary
Palmira Jonia Gomes, age 93, of Scituate, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Francisco Gomes and Maria Ortencia Gomes Miranda. Beloved sister to the late Clara Gomes Veiga, the late Adelino Gomes, the late Maria Gomes, the late Maria Necimento Gomes. Cherished aunt to the late Lotinha Mendes, Manuel Monteiro, Grogolio Veiga, the late Franciso Monteiro, Adelina Pinto, Noli Gomes, Pedro Gomes, Rose Wiest, Fransico Gomes, Noquinha Miller, Penny Sowles, Maria Jones, Palmira Monteiro, Jose Monteiro, the late Clarice Fontes, Lilia Monteiro, Calucho Campbell and the late Tchalo Veiga. Jonia never had any children but treated her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She loved dancing, music, and family. She was a mother to all. A visitation will take place on Tuesday October 22, 2019 from 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. at Richardson - Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St, Scituate. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 19, 2019
