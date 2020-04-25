|
Pamela Ann Rose Koval, a longtime resident of Hingham and Weymouth, passed peacefully on April 18, 2020, with her niece, Kim Perilli at her side. Pam was born on December 12, 1944 to Ralph E. Rose and Mary B. Rose. She was predeceased by both of her parents. A graduate of Hingham High School (1963) and of the John Robert Powers School of Boston, Pam worked in the family business during her youth and then in the hotel industry until her retirement. She also lived for a time in Jupiter, Florida, counting those years as some of her happiest. A devoted and caring mother, Pams provident accomplishment was her only child and son, Scott Koval of Mill valley, California, who predeceased her by one year. The kindest and most fun-loving person, Pam was often the life of the party. With a smile for everyone, she made friends wherever she went. She was a member of the South Shore Baptist Church in Hingham and a woman of strong faith and values. An excellent cook who would share her recipes, Pam had a wonderful sense of humor and a great sense of fun. Pam loved the ocean, music, playing games with her nieces and nephews, long drives, the Red Sox, and most of all, her family | family that will forever be thankful for the memories she made for them. Pam is survived by her three loving brothers and their spouses | R. Edward Rose, Jr. and Lorraine of Hingham, Robert A. Rose and Judie of Plymouth, Richard A. Rose and Lynne of Weymouth, - in addition to five nieces and nephews, 9 great-nieces and great-nephews, one great-grandniece, daughter-in-law Michele Koval of California and her most cherished grandsons, Matthew Aaron and Patrick, also of California. Pam's family would like to thank the staff of both the Pope Nursing Home, Weymouth and South Shore Hospital, Weymouth for their exceptional care, comfort and kindness. A celebration of Pam's life and interment will take place at a later date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Pam's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2020