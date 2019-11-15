|
|
Pamela E. Connor (Peterson) of Quincy, passed away November 13, 2019. Born and raised in Quincy, she graduated from Quincy High School. Pam worked as a hair stylist at Anthony Palmer Hair Salon in North Quincy for 25 years. She also worked at the Germantown Neighborhood Center for many years and as a Personal Care Attendant for Tempus Unlimited in Stoughton. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Braintree and loved motorcycles. Beloved mother of Madison P. Connor of Quincy and Cameron J. Connor and his significant other Stephanie Feeney of Los Angeles, Calif. Daughter of the late Alfred E. and Gladys T. Peterson. Sister of Alfred E. Peterson and his wife Sandra of Boynton Beach, Fla., Diane M. O'Donnell of .West Roxbury, Jan Peterson-McGrath of Quincy, and the late Barbara Hickey, Gary and Michael Peterson. Also survived by her former husband James Connor of Canton and her significant other Kenny Dickey of Brockton and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton Sunday from 1 -5 p.m. Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, 1015 Sea St., Quincy, Monday morning at 10. Burial private at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. F For guest book see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 15, 2019