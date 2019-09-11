|
Pamela (Finn) Haines, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home and in the loving care of her sons and family after a courageous battle with cancer, on September 9, 2019. Born in Boston, she was raised in Dorchester and was the daughter of the late Margaret Buchanan and William Finn. Pamela was the oldest of eight surviving siblings, William "Bill" Finn and his wife Dorothy of Milton, Stephen Finn and his wife Elizabeth of Quincy, Kathleen Collins and her husband Ronald of Quincy, Richard and his late wife Debbie of Fla., Michael Finn and his wife Pamela of Plymouth, Margaret Saliba of Braintree, and Daniel Finn of Bourne. Pamela is survived by her children, Jack and his wife Caitlin of Quincy, Michael and his wife Tricia of Quincy. She was the doting and loving Mimi of Lucy, Molly, Liam, Sadie, Chloe and Ella. Pam had a long and fulfilling career at Curry College where she met lifelong friends she considered family. She had a passion for Cape Cod and was lucky enough to raise her boys summering in North Falmouth and spending days at Old Silver Beach. She will be remembered for her quick witted sense of humor, her beautiful smile, and her devotion to her two sons and grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 8:15 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Agatha's Church, Milton at 9 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pamela may be made to , 138 Conant St., First Floor, Beverly, MA 01915. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019