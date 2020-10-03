Pamela Jean Cosgrove of Braintree, died September 25, 2020, with her husband Robert Cosgrove at her side. She was born August 10, 1944, in Quincy, the daughter of Lawrence and Teresa Forde, and lived in Quincy until 1989. After graduating from Quincy High School, where she was class valedictorian, she earned a bachelor's degree from Emmanuel College, and a master's degree from Boston College. Following a year teaching at Holyoke Jr. College, in 1969 she joined the staff of Braintree High School as an English teacher, retiring four decades later in 2009. Known for her energy, enthusiasm, and wit, Pam was perennially voted "favorite teacher" by the students. She also taught summer school, and evening courses. During her years in Braintree she served as yearbook advisor, National Honor Society advisor, and co-chair of the high school reevaluation committee. She did public relations work for the high school, and was Vice President for Public Relations for the Braintree Education Association. She was a voracious reader, and a skillful writer. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sisters, Melanie Forde and Valerie Forde-Galvin, both of Virginia, by a number of nieces and nephews, many friends, and by Piper, the most recent of a number of well-loved dogs. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, visiting hours will be held on Monday, October 5, from 4-8 p.m. at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. A graveside service and burial will take place on Tuesday, October 6, at 11 a.m. in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. All are invited to attend the burial. funeral procession will form at the funeral home at 10 a.m. A post-Covid memorial service is tentatively scheduled for August, 2021, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Brockton, where Pam was a member and had served on the church council. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pam's memory may be made to the Milton Animal League, 181 Governor Stoughton Lane, Milton, MA 02186. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
.