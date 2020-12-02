Pamela J. (Wisti) Rose of Plymouth, passed away at Boston Medical Center on November 29, 2020 at the age of seventy-four. She was the beloved wife of John A. Rose; loving mother of Eric Podbelski of Norton, Ian Podbelski and Melissa Nelson of Florida; cherished grandmother of Erin, Shea, and Aiden Podbelski; step-mother of John Rose and his wife Susan of Kingston and their children, Matthew and Elizabeth, Anne Marie Rose of Brockton and her children, Stephanie, Courtney, Rebecca, Maia, Dustin, and Shaun. She was the sister of Ronald Wisti and his wife Janet of Hudson. Pamela was born on April 16, 1946 in Kingston to Hjalmer and Caroline Wisti. She grew up in Kingston and graduated from Silver Lake High School. She attended Westfield State College, where she graduated with a Bachelors Degree. Services will be private and were entrusted to the care of the Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Homes, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com
.