Pamela Susan Locke, 59, of Norwell, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was born in Cambridge, on May 7, 1961. Pam was the loving daughter of the late Joseph M. Locke and Amy Fifield Locke of Norwell. Loving sister of Carol Locke of MS, Donna Locke and her husband Robert of West Springfield and the late Jennifer Locke of Norwell. Pam adored her nieces April and Caroline and her nephews Matthew and Stuart and loved spending time with them and watching them grow. She never missed sending cards for all occasions when they couldnt be together. They will miss their Auntie Pam very much. Pam is also survived by many wonderful cousins and friends. One of Pams other joys was caring for her many beloved pets over the years, including fosters, all of which brought her much happiness. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11am -1pm at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St/Rte 53 in Hanover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pams name to the MSPCA.