Pamela Wyman
Pamela Wyman, 44, of Medford, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home. Born in Quincy, she was the loving daughter of Bruce and Nancy Wyman. In addition to her parents she is survived by her grandmother Dolores Wyman, her sister Jennifer Wyman and her nieces Hannah and Samantha whom she cherished with a love they will never forget. In addition, she is survived by many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. She was a graduate of Fontbonne Academy 1994 and Johnson and Wales 1998. For eighteen years she worked at Boston IVF as a site supervisor. Pamela had a generous heart and a zest for life that knew no bounds. Whether it was a cruise to anywhere or a trip to the lake with her loyal, loving friends. She loved children and had many extended nieces and nephews who will always remember her as "Auntie Pam". As a breast cancer survivor she fought to live her life to the fullest. Her smile, laugh and witty disposition will be missed by all. She will be laid to rest in St. Michaels Episcopal Church Garden of Seasons, Milton in a private ceremony. Due to COVID-19 precautions a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations in her memory to the Healing Garden, 145 Bolton Rd., Harvard, MA 01451. Hamel-Lydon Chapel Cremation Service of Massachusetts www.HamelLydon.com

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 27, 2020.
