Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Panagia Greek Orthodox Church
811 Jerusalem Rd
Cohasset, MA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:15 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Paraskevas G. Barkas Obituary
Paraskevas G. "Bill" Barkas of Hull, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019, at the age of 91. He was the loving husband of 61 years to Paraskevi "Phyllis" (Konstandis) Barkas; devoted father of George and his wife Maria of Hull, James and his wife Betsy of Hull; cherished Papou of Jamie, Mackenzie and her husband Andrew, Mattison, and Alexander; adoring great-grandfather to Mason, Dimitri, and Mila. Also survived by his nephew, David Fournarakis and his wife Kathy. Visiting hours will be on Monday, November 18, from 5-8, with the Trisagion service at 7 p.m. at Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., Hingham. His funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 19 at 10 a.m. at the Panagia Greek Orthodox Church, 811 Jerusalem Rd., Cohasset. Burial will follow immediately at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Panagia Greek Orthodox Church, 811 Jerusalem Rd., Cohasset, MA 02025. For additional information and the online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 16, 2019
