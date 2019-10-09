|
|
Parthena (Arsoniadis) Kalpakidis, 91, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born in Kavala, Greece, she was a daughter of the late Panagiotis and Maria (Tsapanidis) Arsoniadis. Parthena was the beloved wife of the late Konstantinos Kalpakidis; and the devoted mother of John Kalpakidis of Wisconsin and formerly of Quincy, and his late wife Soultana, and Maria and her husband George Plaskasovitis of Quincy. She was the loving grandmother of Stella Marangos and her husband Peter of Stoughton, Charlie Plaskasovitis and his wife Caitlin of Quincy, Kosta Kalpakidis, Kiriakos Kalpakidis and his wife Aleka of Wisconsin and formerly of Quincy; and the proud great-grandmother of Archie, Maria, Georgianna, Charlie, and Yianni. She was the sister of Eleni Liberidis of Quincy, and the late Anastasia Hristoforou, Theodoro Arsoniadis, and Paraskevoula Similikos; and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree, prior to the funeral service beginning at 11 o'clock. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 9, 2019