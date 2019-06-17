Home

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
350 Reedsdale Rd
Milton, MA
Patrice J. Galvin,, age 72, of Canton, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully in the company of her loving family on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Jeremiah and Kathleen Galvin. Loving sister of Joseph F. Galvin and his wife Joanne of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Gerald J. Galvin and his wife Mary of Harwich and Robert M. Galvin and his wife Karen of Hanover. Actively involved in the lives of her 7 cherished nieces and nephews, who will miss her dearly. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Tuesday 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Rd., Milton, Wednesday morning at 10. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Retired from her career as an educator for the Randolph Schools. Donations may be made in her memory to Habitat for Humanity of the South Shore, 20 Mathewson Drive, East Weymouth, MA 02189 or the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfredthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 17, 2019
