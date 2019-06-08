|
Patricia A. (Hapenny) Beck, of Braintree, formerly of Waltham, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2019, at the age of 84. Born and raised in Waltham, Patricia graduated from Waltham High School. Prior to her retirement, she worked as an executive secretary and activities director for nursing homes in the Braintree area. She was also the former owner of a bridal shop in Braintree Square. Patricia had a passion for reading and enjoyed doing crafts. She had a strong affection for animals and especially dogs. She loved people and got the most joy out of helping people of all ages. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Patricia will be greatly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her. Patricia was the beloved wife of Edwin Beck Jr.; loving mother of Edwin C. Beck and his wife Cathy of Penfield, N.Y., Vikki Greenwood of Plymouth, Susan Molloy of Sandwich, Gary Beck and his wife Donna of Laconia, N.H.; her oldest grandchild Erin Littlewood and her husband Blake of Braintree, 7 additional grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Dorothy McPherson, Norma Caisey and George Hapenny Jr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Monday, June 10, from 9-11 a.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Braintree Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 8, 2019