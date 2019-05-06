|
|
Patricia A. (Perfetuo) Bullock, age 78, of Braintree, died peacefully, Friday, May 3, 2019 at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born, raised and educated in Quincy. She graduated from Quincy High School, Class of 1958. Patricia lived in Braintree for fifty years, previously living in Quincy. She was a devoted homemaker and was dedicated to her family. Patricia was a member of the Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Pat loved to cook and enjoyed sewing all types of things. She was also involved with The Mailbox Club ministry where she corresponded with children from all over the world telling them about the love of Jesus. Beloved wife of the late Randall Stone Bullock. Devoted mother of Robert J. Bullock and his wife Phyllis of Oklahoma and Katherine H. Bullock and her partner Donald Houle of Braintree. Loving grandmother of Kristi Bullock, Alyssa Williams, Joshua Bullock, Donald Houle, Jr., Robert Houle and Jonathan Houle. Daughter of the late James J. and Katherine A. (DiVola) Perfetuo. Dear sister of F. James Perfetuo and his wife Barbara of Marshfield Hills. Patricia is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at the Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, Thursday, May 9, at 10 a.m. Reverend John W. Culp, Pastor, will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours have been omitted. Interment to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Arrangements are under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 6, 2019