Patricia Ann (Pero) Cullity passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, following a brief illness. She was predeceased by the love of her life William "Billy" Cullity Sr. of Pembroke in 1992. She is survived by her children, William Cullity Jr. and wife Lisa Spellmeyer Cullity (Pembroke), Daniel Cullity and wife Marykate Cullity (Whitman), Michael Cullity and wife Diane LaSpada Cullity (Whitman), Lisa Drennan and husband PJ Drennan (Pembroke), Kevin Cullity and his partner Tracey Doonan (Pembroke), Dennis Cullity and his late wife Christina Cullity (Middleboro); and 12 grandchildren Kristen, Timothy and Steven Cullity, James and Sean Cullity, Justin Cullity, Kathryn and Jared Drennan, Patrick, Aaron and Garrett Cullity, and Alyssa Moore. She is also survived by her three siblings William and wife Suzanne Pero (Whitman), Charlie Pero and his late wife Noreen Pero (Dorchester) and Mary Crawford and her late husband William Crawford (Abington), as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She also leaves her dear friends Robert and Donna Pimentel and her companion and black lab Toby. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 3, at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St, Kingston, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 4, at St. Josephs Church in Kingston at 10 a.m. Interment will directly follow at Center Cemetery in Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pats memory to any . Please feel free to share with the family your reason for that charity and what it represents to you.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 1, 2020